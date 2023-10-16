Maisie Jane’s Smooth Almond Butter Recalled For Aflatoxin

by

Maisie Jane’s Smooth Almond Butter is being recalled for high levels of aflatoxin, which is a toxin produced by fungi that grows on peanuts and other crops. There is no mention of any illnesses related to the consumption of this product, because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not on the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Maisie Jane’s California Sunshine Products Inc. of Chico, California.

Exposure to aflatoxins is associated with an increased risk of cancer and can cause aflatoxicosis. Ingestion of a large amount of aflatoxin can produce symptoms including vomiting, abdominal pain, pulmonary edema, convulsions, coma, and death.

The recalled product is Maisie Jane’s Smooth Almond Butter that is packaged in a 12 ounce glass jar. Three are six units per case. This product is shelf stable, which means it does not require refrigeration. About 4,834 jars of this almond butter are included in this recall. The lot code for the recalled product is 30122, and the best if used by date is 10/24.

The product was distributed throughout the United States. The total number of customers)that received the recall product is 13. Consignees who received recalled product are in the following states: Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, New York, Georgia, California, and Ohio. No picture of the product was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.