Martinelli’s Gold Medal Apple Juice Recalled For Glass Chips

Martinelli’s Gold Medal Apple Juice is being recalled because it may contain foreign material in the form of glass chips, which poses a choking and mouth and esophagus injury hazard. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page, not on the regular recall page, so there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date. The reading firm is S. Martinelli Harvest Facility in Watsonville, California.

The product was shipped directly to three customers in these states: Rhode Island, New York, and California. About 2,387 cases, containing more than 57,000 units, are included in this recall.

The recalled item is Martinelli’s Gold Medal 100% Apple Juice that is packaged in 10 ounce glass bottles. There are 24 units per case. The bottles are apple shaped and the product is shelf stable. The UPC number for this item is 041244000098. The problem is that potential glass quality issue may result in glass chips in this bottles.

There are two production dates for this item, with pallet/batch numbers that match it. The first production date for the apple juice is 5/4/23, and the pallet/batch numbers for that date are 0001100265, 0001100276, 0001100290, 0001100294, 0001100305, 0001100357, 0001100365, 0001100372, and 0001100377.

The second production date is 5/5/23, and the pallet/batch numbers for that date are 0001101144, 0001101148, 0001101154, 0001101160, 0001101166, 0001101168, 0001101177, 0001101182, 0001101189, 0001101198, 0001101199, 0001101207, 0001101211, 0001101212 0001101214, 0001101234, 0001101235, 0001101236, 0001101278, 0001101332, and 0001101358.

If you purchased Martinelli’s Gold Medal Apple Juice in that product size, with that UPC number and those production date/pallet/batch number pairs, do not consume it. You can throw the bottles away in a secure trash can, or you can return the product to the store where you bought it for a full refund.