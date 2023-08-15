Mateína Yerba Mate Sparkling Energy Infusions Recalled

by

Mateína Yerba Mate Sparkling Energy Infusions are being recalled in Canada because of caffeine labeling requirement issues. The problem is non-compliance about supplemented food cautionary labeling requirements to help consumers avoid excessive consumption of caffeine. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products received by the company to date. The recalling firm is Mateína Inc.

The recalled products were sold in Quebec at the retail level. They include Mateína Organic Raspberry Yuzu Yerba Mate Sparkling Energy Infusion that is packaged in 355 milliliter cans. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 6 28504 15739 8. The best by date and code pairs for this item are: Best Before 2025-02-09 and FY-100, Best Before 2025-02-17 and FY-101, Best Before 2025-05-03 and FY-102, and Best Before 2025-05-26 and FY-103.

Also recalled is Mateína Organic Mango Key Lime Yerba Mate Sparkling Energy Infusion that is also packaged in 355 milliliter cans. The UPC number for this product is 6 28504 15738 1, and the best by date and code pairs are Best Before 2024-06-30 and MK-100, Best Before 2024-07-01 and MK-101, and BB 2024-07-13 and MK-102. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web site.

High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for certain groups, especially children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and people who are sensitive to caffeine, as well as for some people taking certain medications. Exercising while consuming caffeine may lead to health problems. Some of the side effects of consuming excess caffeine can include insomnia, irritability, headaches, and nervousness.

The recall was triggered by CFIA inspection activities. If you bought these products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.