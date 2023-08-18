Mindblow Energy Drinks Recalled in Canada For Non Permitted Ingredient

by

Mindblow Energy Drinks are being recalled in Canada because they may contain the non-permitted ingredient Munuca Prurient Extract, which is 98% L-Dopa. This may pose a serious health risk. No illnesses or adverse events have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Les distributions Mindblow inc.

These beverages were sold online and were also sold in Quebec at the retail level. They may have been sold in other province and territories. The recalled items are Mindblow Energy Drink – Original Edition that is packaged in 473 milliliter cans. The UPC number for this product is 8 60006 52613 9. All codes are included in this recall. Also recalled is Mindblow Energy Drink – Pink Lemonade that is also packaged in 473 milliliter cans. The UPC number is 8 60006 52611 5. All codes of that product are also included in this recall. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

L-Dopa, or Levodopa, can cause delusions, hallucinations, confusion, psychosis, and agitation, especially in older adults. It is a prescription drug that is combined with other drugs in anti-Parkinson’s medications. It can interact with other prescriptions for high blood pressure. It should not be used by pregnant women or women who are breastfeeding, and shouldn’t be taken by people who have untreated heart, liver, kidney, lung, or hormonal disease, a history of melanoma, or who have narrow angle glaucoma.

Side effects that require medical attention can include uncontrollable movements of the face, eyelids, mouth, tongue, neck, arms, hands, or legs; severe or persistent nausea or vomiting; an irregular heartbeat or fluttering in the chest; feeling lightheaded when standing quickly; or unusual changes in mood or behavior.

This recall was triggered by a complaint. If you purchased either of these products, do not drink them. You can throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.