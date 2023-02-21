More 1001 Fondues Cheese Fondues Recalled For Listeria

by

More 1001 Fondues Cheese Fondues are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This is an update of an earlier recall that was issued on February 18, 2023. This time, eight different types of this fondue are included in this recall, some in various sizes. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is 1001 Fondues.

These products were sold in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Nova Scotia at the retail level. You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the package sizes, UPC numbers, and many lot numbers and best before dates at the CFIA web site.

The recalled products are all 1001 Fondues brand. They include Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese and beer fondue, Chic! Fondue

Quebec artisan cheese fondue Michel Jodoin Crackling Rosé Cider, Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fondue GIN Violette, Chic! Fondue

Quebec artisan smoked cheese fondue, and Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fondue St Laurent Whisky 3 Grains, among others. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to heat them thoroughly because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the 1001 Fondues Cheese Fondues products away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any pathogens. Remember that Listeria monocytogenes can become established in a moist cool environment, and it can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products.

If you ate any of these cheese fondue products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for symptoms to appear. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.

,