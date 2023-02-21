1001 Fondues La Fondue au Village Recalled For Listeria

by

1001 Fondues La Fondue au Village is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is 1001 Fondues.

This recall was triggered by the company. The cheese was sold in Quebec and Alberta at the retail level.

The recalled product is 1001 Fondues La Fondue au Village that is packaged in 125 gram amounts. The UPC number on the label is 628110608086. The codes on this product are LOT – 04318 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-FE-2023, LOT – 05329 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-FE-2023, LOT – 04336 Meilleur avant Best Before 02-MR-2023, LOT – 04343 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-MR-2023, LOT – 04353 Meilleur avant Best Before 19-MR-2023, LOT – 04003 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-AL-2023, LOT – 04009 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-AL-2023, LOT – 04012 Meilleur avant Best Before 12-AL-2023, LOT – 04018 Meilleur avant Best Before 18-AL-2023, LOT – 04023 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-AL-2023, LOT – 04030 Meilleur avant Best Before 30-AL-2023, and LOT – 04037 Meilleur avant Best Before 06-MA-2023.

Also recalled is 1001 Fondues La Fondue au Village that is packaged in 350 gram amounts. The UPC number for that product is 628110608079, and the lot numbers are LOT – 04318 Meilleur avant Best Before 14-FE-2023, LOT – 05329 Meilleur avant Best Before 25-FE-2023, LOT – 04336 Meilleur avant Best Before 02-MR-2023, LOT – 04341 Meilleur avant Best Before, 07-MR-2023, LOT – 04343, Meilleur avant Best Before 09-MR-2023, LOT – 04353 Meilleur avant Best Before 19-MR-2023, LOT – 04003 Meilleur avant Best Before 03-AL-2023, LOT – 04009 Meilleur avant Best Before 09-AL-2023, LOT – 04012 Meilleur avant Best Before 12-AL-2023, LOT – 04018 Meilleur avant Best Before 18-AL-2023, LOT – 04023 Meilleur avant Best Before 23-AL-2023, LOT – 04030 Meilleur avant Best Before 30-AL-2023, and LOT – 04037 Meilleur avant Best Before 06-MA-2023.

If you purchased any of these products with those UPC numbers and codes, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it. The possibility of cross-contamination is too great. Throw the cheeses away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.