McCain Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

McCain Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries are being recalled in Canada because they contain undeclared wheat and gluten that are not listed on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There has been one allergic reaction reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these fries. The recalling firm is MacMillan’s Specialty Foods.

This product was sold in Ontario at the retail level. The recalled product is MacMillan’s Specialty Foods McCain 3/8″ StayCrisp Straight Cut Fries that are packaged in 204 kilogram bags. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 1 89987 76455 3. All codes where wheat is not declared on the label are included in this recall.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducted a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens, the recall will be listed on the CFIA’s web page. The government is verifying that the company is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you bought McCain Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries with that UPC number, and you are allergic to wheat or you have celiac disease, do not eat it. You can throw the fries away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Do not serve, sell, or distribute this recalled product.