Daiso Tohato and Kashiwado Snacks Recalled For Allergens

Daiso Tohato and Kashiwado snacks are being recalled because they may contain the allergens almonds (tree nuts) peanuts, soybeans, milk and shellfish, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, or who is lactose intolerant, may have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No reports of illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Daiso California of La Mirada, California.

These Daiso Tohato and Kashiwado snacks were sold in Daiso stores in these states: California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, New York, and New Jersey, at the retail level. No pictures of the recalled products were supplied.

The recalled Tohato products include Caramel Corn – Boys Festival in 80 gram containers with SKU number 4901940039432, with undeclared almonds and peanuts; Caramel Corn – The Star Festival in 80 gram packages with SKU number 4901940039647 and undeclared almonds; Harvest Sesame in 94 gram packages with SKU number 4901940041312 for allergens soybeans and sesame; Harvest Biscuits 4 kinds of nuts in 94 gram packages with SKU number 4901940041558 for the allergens soybeans and peanuts; and Caramel Corn in 80 gram containers with SKU number 4901940111107 for almonds.

More Tohato products recalled include Almond Caramel Corn in 70 gram packages with SKU number 4901940111114 for almonds; Bitter Caramel Corn in 77 gram packages with SKU number 4901940111121 for almonds; Caramel Corn 2 pack in 23 gram packages with SKU number 4901940111138, also for almonds; Caramel Corn 5 pack in 105 gram containers with SKU number 4901940111145 for soy; Caramel Corn 4 pack in 40 gram containers with SKU number 4901940111152 for almonds; and Nagewa Snack seaweed flavor in 71 gram packages, with SKU number 4901940112012, for undeclared milk and shellfish.

The Kashiwado product that is included in this recall is Hitoritoiro Fly Beans Senbei. It is being recalled for undeclared peanut. The SKU number is 4904036008213. No package size was provided.

If you bought any of those products and are allergic to the respective allergens, do not eat them. Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.