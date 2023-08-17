August 17, 2023

NatureBest Salad Kit With Romaine Recalled For Deer Feces

NatureBest Salad Kits With Romaine and other lettuce products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with deer feces, which can carry dangerous pathogens. No mention of any illnesses is included in the recall notice, since it was posted on the FDA Enforcement Reports page. The recalling firm is NatureBest Pre-Cut & Product LLC of Missouri City, Texas.

Deer feces can be contaminated with pathogens like E. coli, Giardia, Cryptosporidium, Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, and the prions that can cause chronic wasting disease, although there is no evidence at this time that humans can develop chronic wasting disease

These recalled salad products were sold in Texas. They include NatureBest SALAD KIT-NO COLOR-11CT, LETTUCE-4 WAY/MIX-4/5#, LETTUCE-ROM/GRN LF 60/40-4/3#, LETTUCE-ROMAINE-SHREDDED-4/5#, LETTUCE-ROM-1×1-GRN ONLY-6/2#, LETTUCE-4 WAY/MIX-2/5#, LETTUCE-4 WAY/MIX-1/5#, and LETTUCE-ROMAINE-CUT-6/2#. The codes for these recalled products that are printed on the labels are 190A23210, 190A23212, and 190A2321. All best by dates for these items are included in this recall. There are 90 cases of these products included in the recall

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw the salad kits away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after fist double bagging them, so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products.

 

 

