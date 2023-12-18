Nature’s Wonder Mung Bean Sprouts Recalled For Listeria

by

Nature’s Wonder Mung Bean Sprouts are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Chang Farm in Whatley, Massachusetts.

The recalled product is Nature’s Wonder Mung Bean Sprouts that are packaged in 12 ounce clear plastic bags with a blue banner. The sell by date is December 13, 2023. The code for the product is 12/13 that is on the back of the product inside a white box. The mung bean sprouts were sold to retail stores and wholesalers in the states of Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and Maryland.

The recall was triggered when a random sample of the mung beans was collected and analyzed by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which confirmed that Listeria monocytogenes bacteria was in the product. The FDA also analyzed the mung bean sprouts and confirmed that Listeria was found.

If you bought these mung bean sprouts, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can take the sprouts back to the store where you bought it, or throw it away in a secure trash can.

Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you discard the sprouts. Listeria can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Then wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.