Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar Recalled For Wood

Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of wood fragments. This poses a mouth injury and choking hazard. No injuries or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Nestle USA of Arlington, Virginia.

The recall is for a limited quantity of this “break and bake” bar. The product is Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “break and bake” Dough that was sold nationwide at the retail level. The product is packaged in a 16.5 ounce plastic bag. The batch numbers of this product are 311457531K and 311557534K, and the corresponding best by dates are 8/22/23 and 10/23/23.

The recall was triggered when the company received a few consumer complaints about wood fragments in the dough. The recall was issued out of an abundance of caution. The company is working with the FDA on this voluntary recall to discover the source of the problem and has taken action to address it.

If you bought this product, do not eat it and do not bake it for consumption. You can throw the cookie dough away after first double bagging it, in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.