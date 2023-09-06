Nut Diet Max Nuez de la India Seeds Recalled For Toxins

by

Nut Diet Max Nuez de la India Seeds and Capsules are being recalled because the FDA has determined that they are actually yellow oleander seeds. (There is a Spanish translation of this recall notice.)

All parts of the yellow oleander plant are highly toxic to humans and animals. The plants contain cardiac glycosides that can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular adverse heath effects that can be severe and fatal. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is OBS Group Corp of Miami, Florida.

Symptoms of yellow oleander food poisoning include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, cardiac changes, dysrhythmia, and more. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.

The recalled product is Nut Diet Max Nuez de la India Seeds that are packaged in a 2 ounce clear plastic bag. They were sold through Amazon and eBay. The capsules, a dietary supplement, Nuez de la India Capsules, was sold online through Walmart and eBay. The capsules are packaged in an amber bottle that contains 30 capsules. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you purchased either of these products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.