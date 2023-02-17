PC Canadian Cheddar Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

PC Canadian Cheddar Cheese is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company or the government to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Loblaw Companies Limited.

This cheese was sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled product is PC Canadian Cheddar Cheese that is packaged in 250 gram packages. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 060383837464. The code on the product is Best Before 2023 AU 24 (August 24, 2023).

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be informed through recall notices on the CFIA web site.

If you bought this cheese, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the cheese away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

After you discard the cheese, clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution to kill any remaining bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this cheese and after cleaning.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.