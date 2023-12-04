Pelleh Recalls Beef and Poultry Products For Possible Listeria

by

Pelleh is recalling ready to eat beef and poultry products because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Pelleh Poultry Corporation of Swan Lake, New York.

About 708 pounds of these products are included in this recall. You can see the long list of recalled products at the USDA web site, along with pictures of product labels, the case label, and item number. These items were shipped to retail and institutional locations in the states of New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Some of the recalled products include Duck Merguez Sausage, Beef Bologna, Apricot Ginger Chicken Stick, Classic Chicken Roll, Duck Confit, Duck Liver Mousse, Italian Chicken Sausage, Jalapeño Chicken Sticks, Mole Chicken Stick, Pelleh Beef Fry Sliced, Turkey Pastrami, Smoked Turkey Drumstick, Two Tone Stuffed Capon, Whole Smoked Turkey Breast, Turkey Pastrami Chunks, Sliced Corned Beef, and Pulled Turkey in Duck Fat, among others. These products have the establishment number EST. P44121 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when establishment testing indicated the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. FSIS is concerned that these products are in consumer or institutional refrigerators or freezers.

These items are ready to eat, and there is zero tolerance for the presence of this pathogen in these types of foods. Remember that freezing does not kill this bacteria, so those items are unsafe to eat.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them, even if you are going to reheat them, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. Throw them away in a secure trash can or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Clean your refrigerator and rfreezer with a mild bleach solution after you get rid of these items. And wash your hands with soap and water after handling them.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.