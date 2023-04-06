Purity Sweet Acidophilus 1% Milk Recalled For Sanitizer

by

Purity Sweet Acidophilus 1% Milk is being recalled because it may be contaminated with sanitizer. The recall notice was posted on the FDA Enforcement page, so there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses or adverse events have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is DFA Dairy Brands Fluid LLC of Nashville, Tennessee.

The recalled product is Purity Sweet Acidophilus 1% Low-fat Milk that is packaged in paper half pint cartons. There are 50 cartons in each case. The batch number for this recalled product is Mar 24. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 04190007778. The best by date for this milk is Mar 24. The manufacturer umber is Grad A IMS $ 47-118. And the time stamp for the recalled product is 0930 to 0933.

The recall is voluntary and was initiated by the firm. The milk was sold in Alabama.

If you purchased this Purity Sweet Acidophilus 1% milk, do not drink it and do not serve it to others. You can throw the milk away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.