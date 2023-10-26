Rica Sula Tajaditas Chicharron Recalled For Ineligibility

by

Rica Sula Tajaditas Chicharron is being recalled for ineligibility. This product comes from Honduras, a country that is not eligible to export pork products to the United States. No confirmed reports of any adverse reactions due to the consumption of this product has been reported to the company or the USDA to date. The recalling firm is Capitology LLC of Charlotte, North Carolina.

About 4,679 pounds of pork chicharrones products are included in this recall. The products are recalled regardless of the production date. The recalled product is 5.3 ounce foil pouch packages that contain Rica Sula TAJADITAS con CHICHARRON Platanos Con Chicharron.

This product does not have an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to retail locations in these states: Arkansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities. Inspectors found that the product came from Honduras; pork cannot be imported from that country into the USA.

FSIS is concerned that some of this Rica Sula Tajaditas Chicharron may be in consumers’ pantries. Please check your pantry carefully to see if you have this product. If you did buy it, do not eat it. You can throw the chicharrones away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.