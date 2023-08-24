Salmon’s Meat Products Recalls Ham and Sausage For Listeria

by

Salmon’s Meat Products of Luxemburg, Wisconsin is voluntarily recalling some ready to eat meat products for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Salmon’s Meat Products, which is owned and operated by Ebert Meats, LLC.

These items were sold at retail stores in northeastern Wisconsin. The labels all have the establishment number 742 in a mark of inspection.

The recalls items include:

Sliced Homestyle Summer Sausage, in approximately 16 ounce packages, packed with “Best if used by” dates of 09/30/23 and before

Cracker-sized Sliced Summer Sausage, in approximately 8 ounce packages, packed with “Best if used by” dates of 09/30/23 and before

Country Smoked Sliced Ham, in approximately 2 pound packages, packed with “Best if used by” date 09/11/23 and before

Country Smoked Ham Steaks, in approximately 0.4 pound packages, packed with “Best if used by” date 09/11/23 and before

Country Smoked Shaved Ham, packed in variable weight packages, packed with “Best if used by” date 09/11/23 and before

Cooked Ham, in approximately 1 pound packages, packed with “Best if used by” date 09/11/23 and before

Beef Stick Snack Bites, in approximately 12 pound packages, packed with “Best if used by” date 11/05/23 and before

Smoked Sliced Ribeye, approximately 1 pound packages, packed with “Best if used by” date 09/11/23 and before

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. you should throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Then clean your refrigerator or freezer with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can survive freezing temperatures, and it grows at temps below 40°F.

If you ate any of these Salmon’s meat products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.