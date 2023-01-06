Three Gold Coins Dried Mushrooms Recalled For Salmonella

by

Three Gold Coins Dried Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page, so there is no information about whether or not any illnesses are associated with the consumption of these mushrooms. The recalling firm is Tai Phat Wholesalers of Capitol Heights, Maryland.

The mushrooms were distributed to consignees in these states: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. About 341 cases of each type were distributed. No pictures of the products are available.

The recalled products include Three Gold Coins Dried Mushrooms, sliced, that are sold in 50 x 2.5 ounce containers per case. The bar code on the product is 8936117010514 and the item number is 01051. Also recalled is the mushrooms, sliced, sold in 24 x 10.5 ounce containers per case. The bar code for that item is 8936117012761 and the item number is 01276.

Three Gold Coins Dried Mushrooms, whole, sold in 50 x 2.5 ounce containers per case is also recalled. The UPC number for that product is 8936117010521 and the item number is 01052. Finally, the whole mushrooms sold in 24 x 10.5 ounce containers per case is recalled. The bar code is 8936117012778 and the item number is 01277.

If you purchased these mushrooms, do not eat them, even if you are going to cook them first because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a sealed package, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.