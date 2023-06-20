Sorbetero Mango Frozen Dessert Bars Recalled For Milk

by

Sorbetero Mango Frozen Dessert Bars are being recalled in Canada because they may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk, sensitive to milk, or who has lactose intolerance could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One reaction has been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is APO Products Ltd.

The recalled item is Sorbetero Mango Frozen Dessert Bars that are packaged in a 300 milliliter (4 x 75 milliliter) containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 7 74310 68140 1. The codes on the product are MFD 13 07 2021, and the best by date is 12 07 2023. The bars were sold nationally at the retail level.

The recall was triggered by the company. The government is launching a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the recall will be posted at the CFIA web site.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the bars away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.