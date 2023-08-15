Stonewall Kitchen Peanut Butter Maltballs Recalled For Allergens

by

Stonewall Kitchen Peanut Butter Maltballs are being recalled because the candy contains soy, wheat, and peanuts, three of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients or who has a severe sensitivity to them, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this candy. The recalling firm is Stonewall Kitchen of York, Maine.

This product was distributed through Stonewall Kitchen Company retail stores that are located in the states of Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The recalled product is Stonewall Kitchen Peanut Butter Maltballs that are packaged in 6 ounce clear plastic packaging with a white label. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 7 1138131608 5. The item number is 553646. And the best by date for this candy is December 31, 2024.

The recall was triggered when a Stonewall Kitchen store staff member discovered the problem. If you purchased this item and you cannot consume soy, wheat, or peanuts for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the candy away in a double wrapped package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.