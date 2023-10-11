Sunrise Farms Young Turkey Recalled For Possible Spoilage

by

Sunrise Farms Young Turkey with Giblets is being recalled in Canada for possible spoilage. Spoilage microorganisms may make you sick, but they are not as dangerous as the pathogens E. coli, Salmonella, Campylobacter, or Listeria monocytogenes. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Sunrise Poultry Processors Ltd.

The turkeys were sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The recalled product is Sunrise Farms Young Turkey with Giblets. The package size of these turkeys is variable. There is no UPC number on this product label. And the best before date for the turkey is Best Before 2023 OC 11 (October 11, 2023).

If you bought this turkey product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly first. Some bacteria can produce toxins as they grow that are resistant to heat and could survive the cooking process and can make you sick. If you did buy one of these turkeys, you can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping it in plastic wrap, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this item.