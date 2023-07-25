Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies Recalled For Rocks

by

Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies are being recalled because they may contain foreign material in the form of rocks. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. There was no mention about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. Trader Joe’s was notified by their supplier about the problem.

The recalled products are Almond windmill Cookies with sell by dates from 10/29/23 through 10/21/23. Also recalled are Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with sell by dates from 10/17/23 through 10/21/23. The SKU number for the Almond Windmill Cookies is 98744, and the SKU number for the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies is 82752.

The recall notice stated that all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed. You can see pictures of the recalled cookie packages at the Trader Joe’s web site.

If you bought these cookies or received them as donations, do not eat them. You can throw the cookies away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them or sealing them inside another container so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the Trader Joe’s store where you purchased them for a full refund.