Trader Joe’s, Cadia Organic Pineapple Products Recalled

Trader Joe’s, Cadia organic pineapple products are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The organic pineapple in these products is the issue. No illnesses have been reported to the companies to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon.

This recall is in response to Sunrise Growers’ recall for possible Listeria. The recalled products were sold at Trader Joe’s retail stores nationwide, and at Health Food stores in California, Illinois, Indiana, Florida, Maryland, Oregon, and Texas.

The recalled products are Cadia Organic Pineapple that is packaged in 10 ounce bags. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 815369014540. The best before dates are 05/12/2024 and 09/08/2024 and the lot numbers are B2243316 and C0305067. These are the products sold in California, Illinois, Indiana, Florida, Maryland, Oregon, and Texas.

Also recalled is Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit blend (Pineapple, Banana, Strawberry, Mango) that is packaged in 16 ounce bags. The UPC number for that product is 00511919. The best by dates are 04/24/24, 08/04/24, 10/13/24, and 11/04/24. The lot numbers are B22098297, C20171035. C20450103, and C20511124. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these products with those UPC numbers, best by dates, and lot numbers, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook with them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take the products back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Clean your freezer with a mild bleach solution after you get rid of these Trader Joe’s Cadia organic pineapple products. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the products and after cleaning.