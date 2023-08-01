Trader Joe’s Falafel Recalled For Possible Foreign Material

by

Trader Joe’s Falafel is being recalled because it may be contaminated with foreign material the form of rocks. This poses a mouth and tooth injury hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Trader Joe’s.

The fully cooked Trader Joe’s Falafel, which is a heat and eat frozen product sold in the freezer section, is packaged in a 12 ounce (340 gram) container. It was sold at Trader Joe’s stores only in these states: Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin, and also in Washington D.C. The SKU number that is printed on the product label is 93935.

The company’s supplier alerted them to this issue. All potentially affected product has been removed from store shelves and has been destroyed.

Please check your freezer carefully to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the falafel away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.