Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower Recalled For Metal

Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds is being recalled because it may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically pieces of metal. This can pose a mouth injury and choking hazard. There is no information about any possible injuries being reported to date because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not on the regular FDA recall page. The recalling firm is Treehouse Foods of Oak Brook, Illinois.

The recalled product was sold at Trader Joe’s stores in these states: California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington. The recalled item is Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax seeds that is packaged in a 10 ounce (283 gram) box. The UPC number that is stamped on the item label is 000000761567. There are 24 retail boxes packed inside each wholesale case.

About 13,132 cases of this product are included in this recall. The lot code and best if used by date pairs are: Lot Code – 1GF06053 and Best if Used By Date – 03 01 24; Lot Code – 1GF06063 and Best if Used By Date – 03 02 24; Lot Code – 1GF06073 and Best if Used By Date – 03 03 24; Lot Code – 1GF06083 and Best if Used By Date – 03 04 24; and Lot Code – 1GF06093 and Best if Used By Date – 03 05 24. No picture of the product was supplied in the recall notice.

If you bought this recalled product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take the crackers back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.