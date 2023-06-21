Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend Recalled For Listeria

by

Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall is posted on the Trader Joe’s recall page and has not yet been posted at the FDA’s web site. The recall states that the company has been alerted by their supplier that it may have the potential to be contaminated by this pathogen. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The recalled item is Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend that is packaged in plastic bags; the size of the product was not given. The SKU number for this item is 51191. And the best by dates that are stamped on the product label are 01/30/24, 01/31/24, 02/01/24, 02/02/24, and 02/03/24. All of this product has been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the fruit, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the fruit away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

After you have discarded the fruit, clean your refrigerator or freezer with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria grows at refrigerator temperatures and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the fruit.

If you ate this fruit, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, for the next 70 days. Symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, and muscle aches that are often preceded by nausea and diarrhea. If you do get sick, see your doctor.