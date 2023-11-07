Tyson Fun Nuggets Dinosaur Chicken Patties Recalled For Metal

by

Tyson Fun Nuggets Dinosaur Chicken Patties are being recalled because they may contain foreign material in the form of metal pieces. This poses a choking hazard, a mouth injury hazard, and an esophagus injury hazard. One minor oral injury was reported to the company in association with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Tyson Foods Inc. of Berryville, Arkansas.

About 29,819 pounds of fully cooked, breaded, shaped chicken patty products are included in this recall. The frozen chicken patties were produced on September 5, 2023. The recall was triggered when the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints about small metal pieces in the product.

The recalled product is 29 ounce plastic bag packages containing Tyson Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties that have a best by date of September 4, 2024. The lot codes that are stamped on the product label are 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209, and 2483BRV0210.

These chicken nuggets have the establishment number P-7211 that is located on the back of the package. They were sold to distributors in these states: Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer to see if you bought Tyson Fun Nuggets Dinosaur Chicken Patties. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw this item away in as secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.