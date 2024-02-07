44th Street Baby Back Ribs Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

44th Street Baby Back Ribs are being recalled because they were not presented for import reinspection into the United States. There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses or adverse reactions linked to the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Macgregors Meat and Seafood Ltd. of Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada.

About 2,745 pounds of these frozen, ready to eat meat products are included in this recall. They include:

1.5 pound cartons containing “44TH Street Slow Cooked BABY BACK RIBS MAPLEWOOD SMOKED SAUCE” with Julian dates 3453 and 0154 printed on the side of the immediate package. The product is packed in cases marked with Cert. No. Cert 043436, Production Date 3453 with USE BY 2024 DE 10 and Production Date 0154 with USE BY 2025 JA 14.

1.5 pound cartons containing “44TH Street Glazed, Slow Cooked BABY BACK RIBS HONEY GARLIC SAUCE” with Julian dates 1453 and 1593 printed on the side of the immediate package. The product is packed in cases marked with Cert. No. Cert 043436, Production Date 1453 with USE BY 2024 MA 24 and Production Date 1593 with USE BY 2024 JN 07.

These items have the Canadian establishment number 566 that is printed inside the Canadian inspection mark on the label. the ribs were shipped to retail locations and restaurants in thee states: Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. You can see pictures of the products and product labels at the USDA web site.

FSIS is concerned that these products may be in consumer and restaurant freezers. Please check your freezer to see if you have these products. If you do, do not eat them and do not serve them to customers. You can throw the ribs away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.