Bauman’s Country Meat Shop Summer Sausages Recalled

Bauman’s Country Meat Shop Summer Sausages are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Bauman’s Country Meat Shop.

The recalled products were sold in Ontario at the retail level. The recalled items are all Bauman’s Country Meat Shop brand. They were sold at the company’s store located at 824 Elderslie Arran Line in Dobbinton, Ontario.

The items include Large Summer Sausage that is packaged in an approximately 7 pound container. The UPC number for this item is 0200200 338006. The sausage was packed on 2024.JA23 and has a best before date of 2024.AU10.

Also recalled is Small Summer Sausage that is about 3 pounds. The UPC number for this product is 0200202 422000. It was packaged on 2024.JA23 and has a best before date of 2024.AU10. You can see pictures of the sausages and the product labels at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web site.

This recall was triggered by test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of more products.

If you bought either size of Bauman’s Country Meat Shop Summer Sausages, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you get rid of the sausages. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it.

If you ate this sausage, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.