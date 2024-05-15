Savor Spicy Mango Slices Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Savor Spicy Mango Slices is being recalled because the product may contain hydrolyzed soy protein, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this item.

This recall notice is posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports site, not the regular recall site, so there is no information about whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Savor Fine Foods of Thomaston, Connecticut.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in these states: Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, Maine, and Massachusetts. About 191 bags of this product are included in this recall.

The recalled item is Savor Spicy Mango Slices that is packaged in an 8 ounce (227 grams) container. The best by dates for this item are 10-19-2024 and 9-12-2024.

If you purchased this item and you are allergic to or sensitive to soy, do not eat it. You can throw the mango slices away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.