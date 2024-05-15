Organic Yogi Echinacea Immune Support Supplement Recalled

by

Organic Yogi Echinacea Immune Support Dietary Supplement is being recalled because the product contains pesticide residues above the FDA action level. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page instead of the recall page, there is no information about whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is East West Tea Company, LLC of Eugene, Oregon.

According to the World Health Organization, pesticides in food can be harmful to human health, affecting the reproductive and nervous systems, and can also have an affect on immunity. Some pesticides are carcinogenic.

The recalled products include Organic Yogi Echinacea Immune Support, Caffeine Herbal Supplement, Serving Size 1 tea bag. There are 16 tea bags per pack and 4 packs per box. The UPC number on the box is 0 76950 45010 3, and the case GTIN number is 60076950450105. This product is also packaged in 6 packs per box. The UPC number on the box is 0 76950 45010 3. and the case GTIN number is 20076950450107.

The lot numbers for these items are: 0000184330, 0000184853, 0000185098, 0000185100, 0000185383, 0000185385, 0000185387, 0000185389, 0000185434, 0000185436, 0000185828, 0000185830, 0000185832, 0000186519, 0000186521, 000184062, 0000186900, 0000186902, 0000186904, 0000187357, 0000187359, 0000187400, 0000187402, 0000187769, 0000188028, 0000188030, 0000188045, 0000188114, 0000186600, 0000186910, 0000187155, 0000184691, 0000184963, 0000185381, and 0000185518. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.