Cracker Barrel Salmonella Outbreak in Illinois Sickens Eight

A Cracker Barrel Salmonella outbreak in a city in Illinois has sickened at least eight people, according to a press release from the Kankakee County Health Department. That restaurant is located at 50 Ken Hayes Drive in Bourbonnais.

As of May 14, 2024, the patent case count is eight. The press release did not state whether or not any of the patients have been hospitalized. The restaurant voluntarily closed on May 4, 2024 and is cooperating with the health department to try to determine the source of the pathogen.

Public health officials inspected the restaurant and provided an environmental assessment. They also gave employees guidance on safe food handling and cleaning. An alert has been issued to doctors in the area about this outbreak.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection usually happen within 12 to 48 hours after exposure. People are usually sick for four to seven days, and most recover without medical intervention. However, some people, especially the elderly, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, and those with compromised immune systems, may develop more serious symptoms such as dehydration or sepsis and may require hospitalization.

The multiplier that epidemiologists use for Salmonella outbreaks is 30.3, since most people do not see a doctor when they contract this infection and their illness is not reported. That means there could be more than 200 people sick.

If you ate at that Cracker Barrel restaurant and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, which include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody, see your doctor. You may be part of this Cracker Barrel Salmonella outbreak.