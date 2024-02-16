Dannon Plain Yogurt Recalled For Potential Contamination

by

Dannon Plain Yogurt is being recalled because it may be contaminated with sanitizer, which can make people sick. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not on the regular FDA recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Danone US LLC of White Plains, New York.

The recalled yogurt was sold in the state of Georgia at the retail level. The recalled product is Dannon Plain Yogurt that is packaged in a 32 ounce plastic carton with a lid. There are six cartons per case. The code information on the product is Time Stamp of 13:40-13:55. And the expiration date that is stamped on the product container is 03/13/24. Fifteen cases of this item are included in this recall. No pictures of the product were provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this yogurt, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping it, so others can’t access it, or you can take the yogurt back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.