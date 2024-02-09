Don Pancho Crema, Taco Kits Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Don Pancho Crema, Taco Kits and Sauce, and some HEB and Trader Joe’s Dressings, are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These products were made with a cheese ingredient supplied by Rizo-Lopez Foods that has been recalled in relation to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. No consumer complaints have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these specific products. The recalling firm is Fresh Creative Foods, a division of Reser’s Fine Foods.

The dressings and kits were distributed to retail outlets including Costco, H-E-B, Trader Joe’s, and Albertson’s in the following states: California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The dressings are sold in bottles and the taco kit is sold in a clear clamshells container with a printed cardboard band. The recalled products include Don Pancho Cilantro Lime Crema Twin Pack in 2 32 ounce bottles. The use by dates are 3/21/2024 – 4/4/2024, and the UPC number is 71117.00489. Don Pancho Everything Sauce Fiesta 3 pack is also recalled. It is in a 3 pack of 12 ounce bottles. The use by date range for that product is 3/11/2024 – 3/26/2024 and the UPC number is 71117.00741. HEB Cilantro Cotija Dressing, packaged in 12 ounce bottles, is also recalled. The use by date range is 1/13/2024 – 3/30/2024, and the UPC number is 41220.94799.

HEB Poblano Caesar Dressing is included in this recall. It is sold in 12 ounce bottles, with use by date range 1/14/2024 – 3/31/2024 and UPC number 41220.94807. Trader Joe’s Cilantro Dressing in 12 ounce bottles is also recalled. It has a use by date range of 2/19/2024 – 5/14/2024, and UPC number 00003.64201. Finally, Don Pancho Chicken Street Taco Express Meal Kit is recalled. It is packaged on a 22 ounce tray. The use by date range is 12/12/2023 – 3/17/2024, and the UPC number is 71117.12500.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.