Drug Emporium Yogurt Flavored Pretzels Recalled For Salmonella

by

Drug Emporium Yogurt Flavored Pretzels are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA Enforcements Reports page and not on the regular recall page, there is no word on whether any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is GNS Foods of Arlington, Texas.

The recalled product was sold in the states of Texas and Louisiana at the retail level. The recalled product is Drug Emporium Yogurt Flavored Pretzels that are packaged in an 8 ounce (227 gram) container. The lot number or ID number that is stamped on the product label is 30723, and the expiration/use by date for the pretzels is 2025-01-22. A picture of the product was not provided in the recall notice.

The problem is a recall of lactose or lactose powder from Grande Ingredients in Wisconsin that were used to make the pretzels. The ingredient has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.