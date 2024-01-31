Duc De Coeur Camembert Cheese Croquettes Recall For Listeria

by

Duc De Coeur Camembert Cheese Croquettes are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Because this recall notice was not posted on the FDA’s regular recall page, but instead on the agency’s Enforcement Reports page, there is no mention about whether any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Lidl US Trading of Arlington, Virginia.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in these states: Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and in Washington D.C. The recalled item is Duc De Coeur Camembert Cheese Croquettes that are packaged in a 9 ounce (256 gram) cardboard carton. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 2023 8391. And the best by date, also on the product label, is 27 October 2024. There are 5,400 units of this product included in this recall. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this frozen product, do not eat it, even if you plan to heat it thoroughly first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the Croquettes away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Clean your refrigerator and freezer with a mild bleach solution after you discard this product. Listeria monocytogenes is not destroyed by freezing temperatures. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and after after discarding the item and after cleaning.

If you ate this product, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for the infection to manifest. If you do get sick, see your doctor.