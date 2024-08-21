European Butcher Back Bacon Recalled in Canada For Listeria

by

European Butcher Back Bacon is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Pavao Meats & Deli Ltd. / European Butcher.

These items were sold in Ontario at the retail level. The recalled products include European Butcher Canadian Back Bacon Half that is packaged in variable size packages. The UPC number for this item starts with 0 215096 and the code is Batch #1 77. Also recalled is European Butcher Canadian Back Bacon Chunks that are packaged in variable size packages. The UPC number for this item starts with 0 200386, and the code is Batch #177. Finally, European Butcher Canadian Back Bacon Sliced is included in this recall. It is also packaged in variable size packages. The UPC number stamped on this product starts with 0 200029, and the batch number is also Batch #177. You can see pictures of these products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) web site.

Please check to see if you bought any of these products. If you did, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought the European Butcher Back Bacon for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days, If you do get sick, see your doctor.