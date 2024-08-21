Alert Issued for Meat and Poultry Illegally Imported From Myanmar

by

A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for meat and poultry products that have been illegally imported from Myanmar. That country cannot export those items to the United States. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products have been reported.

The meat nd poultry products do not have any import marks on the labels. They were shipped to retail location nationwide. You can see the list of products and their labels, along with the UPC numbers, product size and any additional information that may been on the cans, in a list at the USDA web site.

The recalled items are packed in cans or pouches. The recalled products include Grandma Style Striped Catfish and Tomato Curry, Grandma Steamed Duck, San Pya Daw Kyl (contains catfish), Grandma Style Sardine in Tomato Sauce, Grandma Fish with Salt, Grandma Chickpea Curry, Hti Mi Gwi Mawlamyine Mohinga (catfish), and Grandma Style Steamed Carp Fish, among others.

The problem ws discovered when FSIS was performing routine surveillance activities at a retail store and found the products illegally imported from Myanmar. FSIS is concerned that some of these products may be on retailers’ shelves and consumers pantries. Please check to see if you bought any of these items. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.