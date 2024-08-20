Perdue Frozen Chicken Nuggets and Tenders Recalled For Metal

by

Perdue Frozen chicken nuggets and tenders are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of metal wire. This poses a mouth injury and choking hazard. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Perdue Foods of Perry, Georgia.

These frozen, ready to eat chicken breast nugget and tender items were produced on March 23, 2024. The recalled products are:

22 ounce (1.38 pound) vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS Breaded CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS” with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” stamped on the back of the package.

29 ounce (1.81 pound) vacuum-sealed plastic packages that contain “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” printed on the back of the package.

22 ounce (1.38 pound) vacuum-sealed packages containing “BUTCHERBOX Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets” with the Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” represented on the back of the package.

These items all have the establishment number P-33944 that is stamped on the back of the package. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide and were also sold online to consumers. You can see pictures of these recalled products at the USDA website.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when the firm received customer complaints about metal wire embedded in the product. Please check your freezer to see if you purchased any of these products. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw the items away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.