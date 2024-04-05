Freybe Pepperoni Smoked Sausage Sticks Recalled For Metal

by

Freybe Pepperoni Smoked Sausage Sticks Original are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of metal. This poses a mouth and tooth injury and a choking hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Freybe Gourmet Foods Limited.

This product was sold at the retail level in these provinces in Canada: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The recalled product is Freybe Pepperoni Smoked Sausage Sticks Original that is packaged in 500 gram containers. The best before date and code for this item is Best Before 2024 MA 30 EST 361, and the UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 64359 73250 0. This same product is also sold in 2 kilogram packages. The code on that product is Best before 2024 MA 30 Est 361. There is no UPC number for this product size. No pictures of either of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw the sausage sticks away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.