Gibson Farms Organic Walnuts Recalled For Possible E. coli O157

by

Gibson Farms organic walnuts sold in bulk are being voluntarily recalled for possible E. coli O157 contamination. There is an outbreak allegedly linked to bulk organic walnuts that has sickened at least 12 people in two states (California and Washington). Seven of those patients have been hospitalized, and two have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure. Traceback conducted by the FDA found that Gibson Farms supplied the bulk walnuts to stores where some patients shopped.

The Gibson Farms organic walnuts were sold shelled, as “Light Halves and Pieces.” They were packaged in bulk boxes in net weight 25 pound quantities. The lot numbers for these walnuts are 3325-043 and 3341-501, and the expiration dates are 5/21/25 and 6/7/25.

The company voluntarily recalled the walnuts after the CDC told them about the outbreak that is allegedly linked to consumption of organic shelled halves and pieces of walnuts.

Gibson Farms is asking that companies hold and discontinue selling their existing stock of these walnuts and return them to their warehouse. Then clean and sanitize the bulk bins before using them again.

If you purchased these walnuts, do not eat them. If you aren’t sure whether walnuts in your home are part of this recall, ask your grocer. If they do not know, do not eat them. You can throw the walnuts away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you did eat these walnuts, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli O157 infection and HUS. If you do get sick, see your doctor as soon as possible.