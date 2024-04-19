New E. coli O157:H7 Outbreak on FDA CORE Table

by

A new E. coli O157:H7 outbreak has been announced on the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. There are only two active investigations on that table.

The new E. coli O157:H7 outbreak has sickened at least nine people. We do not know the states where the ill persons live, the patient age range, illness onset dates, or what type of food is linked to this outbreak. The FDA has started conducted traceback.

The second outbreak on the table is the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak that is linked to Infinite Herbs fresh organic basil. There are at least 12 people in seven states sick in that outbreak. Two recalls have been issued in relation to that outbreak.

The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to Rizo-Lopez queso fresco and cotija cheese has ended and that investigation was closed. There were 26 people sickened in that outbreak. Twenty-three of them were hospitalized, and two people, who lived in California and Texas, died. One person suffered a pregnancy loss.

For the lead poisoning cases tied to WanaBana Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches, the FDA response has transitioned from investigation to post-incident actions and activities. These products have a long shelf life and may still be in consumers’ homes. Do not feed these products to your child if you still have them. If your child ate these products, talk to their pediatrician about having lead testing done.