802 VT Frozen Pizza is being recalled because it may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by lwa. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is 802 VT Frozen of Newport, Vermont.

About 8,221 pounds of this frozen meat pizza is included in this recall. They were produced from April 25, 2023 through April 25, 2024. The recalled product is 802 VT Frozen MEAT!!! CRISPY WOOD-FIRED CRUST HAND MADE PIZZA that is packaged in a 17.8 ounce cardboard box. The best if used by dates that are stamped on the product are April 25, 2024 through April 25, 2025.

The pizzas have the establishment number “EST. 46308” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The pizza was distributed to retailers and also fundraisers in these states: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS verification activities. FSIS is concerned that this pizza may be in consumers’ freezers. Please check your freezer to see if you do have it. If you do, and you are allergic to soy, do not eat it. You can throw this 802 VT Frozen Pizza away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.