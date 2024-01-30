Golden Owl Dried Mango Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

by

Golden Owl Dried Mango is being recalled because it may contain sulfites that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to or who has a severe sensitivity to sulfites could have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Truong Giang Distributor Corp of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The recalled product was sold nationwide at the retail level. The item is Golden Owl Dried Mango that is packaged in 7 ounce (100 gram) clear plastic containers. The UPC number for this product that is printed on the left side of the container is 816710-024461. No picture of the product or the label was included in the recall notice.

Reactions to sulfites can vary depending on the level of sensitivity. This ingredient is used as a preservatives and as an antioxidant. People who are sensitive to sulfites may suffer from dermatitis, hives, flushing, low blood pressure, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Life-threatening asthmatic reactions and anaphylaxis can also occur. Children who have chronic asthma and people who are asthmatics and are dependent on steroids are at greater risk for serious symptoms if they eat food containing sulfites.

The recall was triggered after routine sampling that was conducted by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets found sulfites in the product and it was not mentioned on the label. An investigation found that the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the supplier’s labeling process.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume sulfites, do not eat it. Throw the item away in a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.