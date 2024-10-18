King Harvest Spinach Hummus Recalled For Foreign Material

by

King Harvest Spinach Hummus is being voluntarily recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of plastic fragments. This presents a choking hazard. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Pacific Coast Fresh CO of Portland, Oregon.

The recalled product was sold in the states of Oregon and Washington. It is King Harvest Spinach Hummus, which is a perishable product and sold refrigerated. The hummus is packed in plastic tubs with tamper evident lids. This product weighs 10 ounces. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 25726 31108 7. And the use by date, also printed on the label, is 10/08/24. There are 994 tubs of this hummus that are included in this recall. No picture of the recalled product was included in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping it or double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.