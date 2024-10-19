USDA Releases List of Schools That Received BrucePac Meats

by

The USDA releases the list of schools that received BrucePac meats that were recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Almost 12,000,000 pounds of fully cooked chicken and other meats are included in that recall.

The schools are in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, South Euclid, Ohio, Astatula Florida, Aston, Pennsylvania, Bangor, Michigan, Shady Hills, Florida, Staten Island, New York, Washington D.C., St. Petersburg, Florida, Valley Stream, New York, Folcroft, Pennsylvania, Orange City, Iowa, Belle Glade, Florida, Winter Haven, Florida, Memphis, Tennessee, Somerville, Tennessee, Newark, New Jersey, Conyers, Georgia, Rockford, Michigan, Decatur, Michigan, Plano, Illinois, Big Rapids, Michigan, Shively, Kentucky, New Brunswick, New Jersey, Indianapolis, Indiana, Greenwood, Indiana, Waunakee, Wisconsin, Bronx, New York, Jersey City, New Jersey, Woodland Park, New Jersey, Cocoa, Florida, Palm Bay, Florida, Matteson, Illinois, Girdler, Kentucky, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Ferguson, Missouri, Groveport, Ohio, Chester, Pennsylvania, Bluefield, West Virginia, Benton Harbor, Michigan, Brooklyn, Ohio, Euclid, Ohio, Muskegon, Michigan, New York, New York, Hazard, Kentucky, Newark, Delaware, New Hyde Park, New York, Newark, New York, Traverse City, Michigan, Staten Island, New York, Coldwater, Michigan, Plainfield, New Jersey, Roosevelt, New York, Valley Stream, New York, Brunswick, Ohio, Orlando, Florida, Islamorada, Florida, Cleveland, Ohio, Carlisle, Kentucky, and Charlotte, Michigan. You can see the name of each school and the location within those cities at the USDA web site.

Your school should notify you about this issue. This list was last updated yesterday, October 17, 2024. And more schools may be added.

If your child ate precooked chicken at this school, especially if it was in a sandwich or salad that is not reheated before serving, monitor their health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If they do get sick, take them to their pediatrician.