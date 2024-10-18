New Salmonella Thompson Outbreak on FDA’s Core Table

by

There is a new Salmonella Thompson outbreak on the FDA‘s Core Outbreak Investigation Table. There are eight investigations on the table; seven of them are unsolved. Two investigation have been closed.

The new Salmonella Thompson outbreak has 23 people sick. The FDA has initiated traceback. This outbreak is currently unsolved.

For the Salmonella Liverpool outbreak, there are three people sick. The FDA has not started traceback, has not inspected any facilities, and has not collected or tested samples.

For the E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that is unsolved, the case count is back to 28, after the last update said it had decreased to 27. Traceback has been initiated and the FDA has conducted an inspection.

For the unsolved Listeria monocytogenes outbreak, the case count remains the same with at least four sick. Traceback has been initiated in that outbreak, and samples have been collected.

In the first cyclospora outbreak, the case count remains the same at 61. In this investigation, traceback has been initiated, samples have been collected, and an inspection has started. No food has been identified.

For the second cyclospora outbreak, the case count remains the same at 46 ill. The FDA has initiated inspections as well as conducting traceback and collecting and testing samples.

In the Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak in a not yet identified food, the case count remains the same at 90 ill. The FDA has initiated traceback and inspections and has collected samples.

And the outbreak linked to recalled Diamond Shruumz products keeps growing. There are now at least 175 people sick, with 33 people hospitalized, and there are three potentially associated deaths.

For the Salmonella Newport outbreak in an unidentified food, the investigation has ended. The case count remains rose by 2 to nine sick. The FDA initiated traceback and an inspection but did not solve this outbreak.

The Milo’s Poultry Farms eggs Salmonella outbreak has ended with 93 sick in 12 states. There were 34 people hospitalized.