Lian Sheng Dried Tangerine Plum Recalled For Sulfites

Lian Sheng Dried Tangerine Plum is being recalled because it contains undeclared sulfites. People who are sensitive to sulfites can have reactions that range from dermatitis and flushing to low blood pressure, abdominal pain, symptoms similar to asthma, and life-threatening anaphylaxis. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Rong Shing Trading NY Inc of Brooklyn, New York.

This product was sold in the states of Florida and New York at the retail level. The tangerine plums are packaged in a 4.70 ounce (135 gram) clear plastic bottle. The expiration date of 05/31/2023 is stamped on the side of the bottle. The UPC number for this item is 6928580580214..

The recall was triggered after routine sampling by Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of sulfites in this product. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites can cause serious health problems in sensitive people. Analysis of this product showed that it had 21.91 milligrams of sulfites per serving.

If you bought this product and you are sensitive to sulfites, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.