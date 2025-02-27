6-in-1 Pounding Games Recalled For Magnet Ingestion Hazard

by

6-in-1 Pounding Games are being recalled because it violates the mandatory federal regulation for magnets. The product contains high powered magnets that can get loose, posing an ingestion hazard to children. No injuries have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is DMITOY of China. This toy was manufactured in China.

When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive tract. This can cause perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death.

The recalled product is 6-in-1 Pounding Games that is packaged in a light blue cardboard box with a picture of the product on the front. The item consists of a wooden frame with a frog clock on each end. One side of the game has a xylophone, and the other has three colorful gears. The top of the game has circular holes and wooden pegs with animal faces that pop up and down. The game comes with a set of wood carrots and worms with metal heads that fit into the holes. Two wood mallets, two wood sticks, and a wood bird are included; the bird has a strong magnet imbedded in the beak that can break off.

About 180 units of this item are included in this recall. This toy was sold exclusively online at Temu.com from May 2024 through July 2024 for about $20.00.

If you bought this product, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. To receive a full refund, dispose of the toy, take a picture of the disposed toy, and sent it to the company via email.