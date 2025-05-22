Al Kanater Tahini Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

Al Kanater Tahini is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is 1676183 Alberta Ltd.

This product was sold at the retail level in the province of Alberta. The recalled item is Al Kanater Tahini that is packaged in 908 gram bottles that are white with an orange lid and orange banner with the word “Tahini.” The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 5 285000 871200. The production date is 09/07/24, and the expiration date that is stamped on the label is 09/07/2026. The lot number for the product is T40907.

If you purchased this tahini, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight lid, after first double bagging it so other people can’t get to it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this tahini, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next 7 to 10 days. Symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, abdominal pain, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do get sick, see your doctor.